Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models will get major front camera upgrades: Report

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series later this year in September. However, as we get closer to the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, new rumours and leaks about the line-up pop-up every week.

In a more recent leak, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone 14 series will get a massive front camera upgrade, the biggest since the iPhone 11 line-up. According to Kuo, the front camera on the iPhone 14 series will move away from the Fixed Focus solution and support Auto-Focus.

The move will mark the first time since Apple has adopted Auto-Focus on the front camera of the iPhone. Additionally, the iPhone 14 devices will also feature a selfie camera with a 6P lens and a bright f/1.9 aperture versus the 5P lens and f/2.2 aperture on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro selfie camera.

The main supplier of the new 6P lens will be Genius, while the CCM (CMOS camera module) will be manufactured by LG Innotek and Cowell. Kuo notes that Apple will once again use a Sony sensor. However, there is no word if Apple will use a new version, or the current 12 MP Sony sensor used on the iPhone 13 series.