    Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models will get major front camera upgrades: Report

    The front camera on the iPhone 14 series will move away from the Fixed Focus solution and support Auto-Focus.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

    Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series later this year in September. However, as we get closer to the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, new rumours and leaks about the line-up pop-up every week.

    In a more recent leak, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone 14 series will get a massive front camera upgrade, the biggest since the iPhone 11 line-up. According to Kuo, the front camera on the iPhone 14 series will move away from the Fixed Focus solution and support Auto-Focus.

    The move will mark the first time since Apple has adopted Auto-Focus on the front camera of the iPhone. Additionally, the iPhone 14 devices will also feature a selfie camera with a 6P lens and a bright f/1.9 aperture versus the 5P lens and f/2.2 aperture on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro selfie camera.

    The main supplier of the new 6P lens will be Genius, while the CCM (CMOS camera module) will be manufactured by LG Innotek and Cowell. Kuo notes that Apple will once again use a Sony sensor. However, there is no word if Apple will use a new version, or the current 12 MP Sony sensor used on the iPhone 13 series.

    However, the addition of Auto-Focus and a new lens will already be a massive improvement over the current selfie cameras on the iPhone 13 models. Apple only recently concluded its WWDC 2022 event, revealing iOS 16 in all its glory as well as new hardware powered by its M2 SoC.
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPhone #iPhone #iPhone 14 #iPhone 14 Pro
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 01:04 pm
