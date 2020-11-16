Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max make it to DxOMark's top five for best smartphone cameras

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models put a major focus on camera performance. In fact, one of the defining features of ‘Pro’ iPhones is the addition of an extra camera module as well as a LiDAR sensor if you only count this year’s Pro iPhones. Now, the camera reviews are in, and we’ve got our first DxOMark verdict for the iPhone 12 Pro’s camera setup.

According to DxOMark’s camera review, the iPhone 12 Pro performed marginally better than last year’s iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a four-point improvement. The test saw the iPhone 12 Pro scoring 128 points in the overall camera performance test, putting it on par with the Mi 10 Pro and just above the Galaxy S20 Ultra (126 points).

Additionally, DxOMark also tested the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which managed to score 130 points in the overall camera test, two points more than the standard 12 Pro and two points behind the Huawei P40 Pro (132 points). The Huawei Mate 40 Pro continued its lead at the top with 136 points. To recall, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, managed an overall camera score of 124 points.

Considering the two-point gap between the two iPhone 12 Pro models, you can see that the addition of the bigger sensor on the ‘Max’ variant is making a slight difference. The iPhone 12 Pro managed to score 135 in Photo, 66 in Zoom, and 112 in Video, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max managed 138 in Photo, 68 in Zoom, and 113 in Video.

The iPhone 12 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup, with a 12 MP, f/1.6 primary camera, a 12 MP, f/2.0 telephoto camera, and a 12 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, opts for a 12 MP, f/1.6 primary sensor, a 12 MP, f/2.2 telephoto camera, and a 12 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter. Both phones are equipped with a LiDAR sensor which is used for depth sensing. Not only does the ‘Pro Max’ model have a larger camera sensor, but it also comes with sensor-shift OIS. Additionally, the telephoto camera on the Pro also offers better zooming capabilities.

Check out DxOMark’s full review of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max for a complete breakdown of these cameras. At the time of writing, DxOMark hadn’t reviewed the front camera of both iPhones.