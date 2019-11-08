Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max bags third spot in DxOMark's camera tests, scores 117 points

The results are finally in, and it looks like the iPhone 11 has fallen a few spots short of first place on DxOMark’s list of best overall smartphone cameras. DxOMark tested the top-tier iPhone 11 Pro Max variant. The device performed quite well, earning a total score of 117 points, putting it in third position behind the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Mi Note 10 Pro.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is currently tied for third place with Samsung’s 4G and 5G Galaxy Note 10+ models. As far as specs are concerned; the iPhone 11 Pro Max packs a 12-megapixel f/1.8-aperture lens with PDAF and OIS, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.4-aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.0 aperture lens with PDAF and OIS. The top-end iPhone 11 also features a quad-LED dual-tone flash and 4K video recording at 60 fps.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max received an overall score of 117 points, with 124 points in still photos and 102 points in video. If DxOMark’s scoring is to be believed, the iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the best video recording experience of any smartphone.

According to DxOMark’s testing, the iPhone 11 Pro Max delivered excellent photos with accurate exposure, true to life colours and excellent wide dynamic range. Additionally, shots taken on the ultrawide camera were hailed for their wide dynamic range and low chromatic aberrations. However, noise seemed to be one of the biggest issues on the device along with loss of detail in long-range zoom shots.