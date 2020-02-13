Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has best smartphone camera according to DxOMark

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Mi 10 series to audiences with a huge emphasis on camera performance. The Pro version of the Mi 10 series has now found its ways to the top spot on DxOMark’s best overall smartphone camera list, dethroning Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro 5G.

The Mi 10 Pro received a score of 124 points, beating the Mate 30 Pro 5G’s 123-score. The Mi 10 Pro gets a 108-megapixel primary sensor, which boasts of an 8P lens and f/1.69 aperture. The sensor features OIS and EIS, with shots outputting photos in 25-megapixel resolution by default.

Paired with the 108-megapixel sensor is a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 10x hybrid zoom, and a 20-megapixel ultrawide, f/2.2 aperture lens.

According to DxOMark’s review, the Mi 10 Pro was praised for well-balanced details in bright light condition as well as stable white balance and exposure. The phone also did very well when capturing medium or long-range zoom shots.

Night mode on the Mi 10 Pro was also praised for its low noise, wide dynamic range and detail levels. Shots from the ultrawide lens also offered accurate exposure, decent dynamic range and solid details. Read the full review here.

The Mi 10 Pro isn’t Xiaomi’s first smartphone to find itself at the top of DxOMark’s chart. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 series also incorporated the 108-megapixel Samsung sensor to the great success in 2019.