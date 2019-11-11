Xiaomi Mi Note 10 108-megapixel Penta camera smartphone: Pros and Cons

Xiaomi recently announced the Mi Note 10 Pro in European markets. The device is a global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition that debuted a day prior in China. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition is currently tied with Huawei Mate 30 Pro on DxOMark’s list of best smartphone cameras.

Xiaomi has done a lot of things right on the Mi Note 10 and even better with the Mi Note 10 Pro. The Pro variant of the device’s 108-megapixel primary sensor packs an 8p lens and coupled with the other four cameras, makes for an absolute beast in camera performance. But as good as it may be, the Mi Note 10 Pro isn’t perfect. So, let’s take a look at all the pros and cons of Xiaomi’s latest smartphone.

Pro

Camera – The Mi Note 10 series gets a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel sensor for portrait shots, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel Marco sensor. The five sensors combined offer arguably the camera overall camera performance you’ll see on a smartphone.

Design – The Mi Note 10 handsets are covered on the bank and front with Gorilla Glass. The devices also get an aluminium frame. The Mi Note 10 looks and feels like a premium device.

Performance – The Snapdragon 730G SoC powering the Mi Note 10 series is one of the best mid-range chipsets. It delivers a nice balance of performance and power-efficiency and won’t have any problem handling gaming and multi-tasking.

Software – The MIUI skin is by no means perfect and does feel cluttered. However, the Mi Note 10 is running the MIUI 11 skin, which feels a lot cleaner than past MIUI versions. There’s a ton of new improvements and features that you’ll find come in handy with MIUI 11. And, while we still prefer the OxygenOS and ZenUI; there’s just not much to complain about with MIUI 11.

Battery – The Mi Note 10 packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to get you through an entire day. Moreover, once that battery does die off, a 30W fast charger inside the box to juice the Mi Note 10 back up, in little over 60 minutes according to Xiaomi.

Cons

Price-to-performance – While the Snapdragon 730G SoC is a great mid-range chipset, it doesn’t come close to the Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855+. While the Mi Note 10 hasn’t been released in India, its 549 Euro (Approx. Rs 43,200) price tag puts it in league with the likes of the OnePlus 7T, Black Shark 2 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 2, and other flagship killers, which pack the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

Display – The Mi Note 10 packs a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen. The Mi Note 10 has one of the best displays of any Xiaomi smartphone, especially considering that curvature. However, we’re in the fourth quarter in 2019, and the 90Hz displays have officially caught on.