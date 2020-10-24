From Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max to Huawei Mate 40 Pro+: Check out best flagship smartphones of 2020

OnePlus 8 Pro | There are a lot of super-premium smartphones on our list, but if you are looking for a premium smartphone that doesn’t break your bank, then the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely worth considering. While the 8 Pro may not be able to deliver the same camera performance as some of the other phones on this list, it comes pretty dam close. And in many cases, at half the price. With the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company have built a flagship that can compete with the best of the best in every area, and completely outmatch them in price. Check out our long-term review of the OnePlus 8 Pro here.