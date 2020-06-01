Vivo X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ launched with 5G and unique cameras to take on Samsung

Vivo just launched the X50 series in China. The company introduced three new devices in the X50 line up, including the Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+. All three phones in the new X50 series utilise a primary camera with heavy-duty stabilisation. The management said the new phones offer 'professional-grade camera technologies' and are the first phones to feature a gimbal system for image and video stabilisation.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the only flagship in the line up, powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with the X55 5G modem. The phone packs a 4,315 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The X50 Pro Plus sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen features noticeable curvature on the edges with an under-display fingerprint reader.

On the back, the X50 Pro+ gets a quad-camera setup. The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the first smartphone to feature Samsung's new 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3" sensor. The other three sensors include an 8-megapixel, periscope camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, and a 13-megapixel standard telephoto shooter.

The periscope camera features an f/3.0 lens with around 5x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom. The ultra-wide shooter offers a 120-degree field of view and can also be used for macro shots. The final telephoto camera is a regular 2x zoom camera. Vivo claims that the combination of motion de-blur algorithm and continuous focus tracing make videos and stills look amazing at night.

The X50 Pro is a mid-range smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. The phone sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and noticeable screen curvature. The Vivo X50 Pro is equipped with a 4,315 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

The Vivo X50 Pro's main camera features gimbal-style stabilisation that promises to deliver advanced stabilisation unseen on any other smartphone. The X50 Pro packs a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. The other three cameras are nearly identical except for the periscope module that offers a slightly slower f/3.4 aperture.

The Vivo X50 sports similar specifications to its 'Pro' counterpart with a few differences. The standard X50 has a smaller 4,200 mAh battery, a flat OLED panel, and regular OIS, instead of gimbal stabilisation. The vanilla Vivo X50 is the thinnest 5G phone measuring just 7.49mm.

All three phones opt for a punch-hole camera cutout with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. There is a difference in the aperture on the selfie shooters with the X50 featuring an f/2.48 lens and the X50 Pro and Pro+ offering an f/2.45 lens.

The Vivo X50 is available in three colours: black, blue, and pink. The X50 is available in two versions – 8GB/128GB - 3,498 yuan (roughly Rs 37,080) and 8GB/256GB – 3,898 yuan (roughly Rs 41,319).

The Vivo X50 Pro is available in black and blue. The 8GB/128GB X50 Pro model costs 4,298 yuan (roughly Rs 45,600), while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 4,698 yuan (roughly Rs 49,800).

The Vivo X5 Pro+ debuts in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, which are priced at 4,998 yuan (roughly Rs 52,300) and 5,498 yuan (roughly Rs 58,300), respectively.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is also available in a 12GB/256GB version priced at 5,998 yuan (roughly Rs 63,600). The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro will go on sale on June 6 and June 12, respectively, while the X50 Pro+ is likely in July. Vivo CEO Jerome Chen has confirmed that the Vivo X50 series will arrive in India soon.



