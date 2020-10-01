Google Pixel 5 launched alongside Pixel 4a 5G, Chromecast for Google TV, Nest Audio

Google has officially taken the wraps off the Google Pixel 5 5G and Pixel 4a 5G at the “Launch Night In” event. The company has also unveiled a new Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio speaker at the Pixel 5 launch event.

Google Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 price

Google Pixel 5 price has been set at USD 699 (roughly Rs 51,400) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Pixel 5 comes in two colours - Just Black and Sorta Sage.

Google Pixel 5 will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

Pixel 4a 5G price in the US is set at USD 499 (roughly Rs 36,700) for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in a single “Just Black” colour.

Google Pixel 5 specifications

Google Pixel 5 features a 6-inch 90Hz OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 on top. There is a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner for the 8MP front camera on the Pixel 5 5G.

Google Pixel smartphones are primarily known for their camera. The Pixel 5 camera module houses a dual-lens setup with a 12.2MP primary wide lens, and a 16MP f/2.2, 107-degree FOV ultra-wide sensor. This camera setup supports 4K 60FPS and 1080p 240FPS video recording.

Google has added a few camera features like Night Sight for Portrait mode, Portrait Light that illuminates faces even when they are backlit against a sunset or have heavy shadows.

Other Pixel 5 specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory, and a 4,000 mAh battery that supports wireless charging with a reverse-power capability.

Pixel 5 5G runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box with three years of guaranteed OS and security updates.

The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications

Google Pixel 4a 5G features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a hole-punch cutout for the 8MP front camera.

Pixel 4a 5G shares the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity found on the Pixel 5. The processor is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.

The Pixel 4a 5G camera setup includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens on the back. The Pixel 4a also packs a 3,800 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pixel 4a 5G, like the Pixel 5 5G, is not launching in India.

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio launched at the Pixel 5 launch event is a successor to the Google Home.

Nest Audio has been launched in the US for USD 99 (roughly Rs 7,250) and comes in five colours, including Chalk, Charcoal, and Sorta Sage green of the Pixel 5.

Google Nest Audio comes with touch controls for playing or pausing music, adjusting volume, and more. It has a 19mm built-in tweeter and 75mm woofer that Google claims can offer 50 percent more bass and 75 percent more volume than the original Google Home.