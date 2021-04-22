Apple IOS 14.5 for iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhones rolls out next week

One of the highlight features includes App Tracking Transparency.

Apple IOS 14.5 rolls out next week to iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhones starting next week. The company confirmed the rollout of its upcoming iPhone software at the Apple event on April 20. The iOS 14.5 update brings a bunch of new features, including App Tracking Transparency, unlocking iPhone with Apple Watch, etc.

Apple has, so far, rolled out eight beta updates of iOS 14.5 to developers. The beta updates have revealed some of the upcoming iPhone software features releasing next week. One of the highlight features includes App Tracking Transparency. It will force developers to take the user’s permission before using their personal data to track them across apps. Users can choose to allow or decline permission for the app to track their activities while using the data.

Users will also be able to unlock their iPhone using the Apple Watch. The feature will automatically enable when Face ID detects the user is wearing a mask. If you are wearing an unlocked Apple Watch, the Face ID will partially scan your face with the face mask on and unlock the device. You will receive a haptic buzz and a notification on your Apple Watch about the unlocking of your Apple iPhone. You need to manually enable the feature to lock or unlock iPhone using Apple Watch.

Siri is also getting two new voices in IOS 14.5. Moreover, it will dial your emergency contacts when the feature is enabled in the Settings.

Other iOS 14.5 features include sorting lists in the Reminders app, support for wireless gaming controllers. You can connect your Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/ Series S controllers with your iPhone or iPad. The update also introduces AirPlay 2 support for streaming Apple Fitness+.

Eligible iPhone models, including theseries, iPhone 11 series will get the iOS 14.5 update next week.