iOS 14: You must use App Tracking Transparency

Apple iOS 14 for iPhone comes with a new feature called App Tracking Transparency. With the new privacy feature, users have more control over the data they share. The privacy labels are divided into three parts: data used to track you, data linked to you, data not linked to you. iPhone users can go to the App Store to check the privacy details. To check, open the App Store > Search for any app of which you want to check the privacy details > Scroll until you see App Privacy > Tap on See Details. Users need to update their iPhone to iOS 14.3 to enable the feature. Go ahead, what are you waiting for?