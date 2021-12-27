Apple has reportedly hired Meta's AR public relations head

Andrea Schubert has worked with Meta for six years

Apple is reportedly hard at work on a mixed reality headset. So far, leaks have told us that the headset will be expensive and may come with 8K displays.

It is also likely to have 3D sensors for hand tracking, and a custom SoC that will apparently stream data wirelessly. The headset will rely on a nearby Apple device for tasks that require heavy processing.

Apple has stayed tight-lipped on the project but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has just hired Andrea Schubert, Meta's communications and public relations head for AR products. Schubert has worked with Meta for six years.

“Meta, with Oculus, has been the market leader in headsets, so such a hire makes sense as Apple nears its launch,” Gurman writes in his newsletter (via The Verge).

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously said that Apple would release a headset in 2022, AR glasses in 2025 and an AR contact lens by 2040.

“We foresee that the helmet product will provide AR and VR experiences, while glasses and contact lens types of products are more likely to focus on AR applications,” Kuo writes in the note (via MacRumors).

Kuo had said that the headset will have Sony's Micro-OLED displays, along with optical modules that provide a see-through AR experience. The headset will also support VR.

The headset will also be portable, but features independent computing and storage.