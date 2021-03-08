Apple working on Augmented Reality contact lenses that could work with iPhone

Source: Reuters

Apple is tipped to launch new Augmented Reality (AR) contact lenses. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the AR contact lenses will bring electronics from the era of "visible computing" to "invisible computing.” The Apple AR contract lenses are far away from their launch date. Kuo claims that Apple will launch the lenses in the 2030s.

The analyst believes the lenses are unlikely to have independent computing power and storage. This suggests the AR contact lenses will rely on an iPhone or some other Apple products for a connection. MacRumors further reports that the contact lenses could provide a lightweight augmented reality experience without the need to wear glasses or a headset.

Apple is rumoured to be working on new AR Glasses called the Apple Glass. The AR glasses are rumoured to launch in Q1 of 2022. It is rumoured to come with six lenses and a LiDAR distance tracking for AR and VR capabilities. The iPhone 12 maker could set the Apple Glass price at around $500.