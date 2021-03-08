English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple working on Augmented Reality contact lenses that could work with iPhone

The Apple AR contract lenses are far away from their launch date and will launch in the 2030s.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Apple is tipped to launch new Augmented Reality (AR) contact lenses. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the AR contact lenses will bring electronics from the era of "visible computing" to "invisible computing.” The Apple AR contract lenses are far away from their launch date. Kuo claims that Apple will launch the lenses in the 2030s.

The analyst believes the lenses are unlikely to have independent computing power and storage. This suggests the AR contact lenses will rely on an iPhone or some other Apple products for a connection. MacRumors further reports that the contact lenses could provide a lightweight augmented reality experience without the need to wear glasses or a headset.

Apple is rumoured to be working on new AR Glasses called the Apple Glass. The AR glasses are rumoured to launch in Q1 of 2022. It is rumoured to come with six lenses and a LiDAR distance tracking for AR and VR capabilities. The iPhone 12 maker could set the Apple Glass price at around $500.

The Cupertino giant is also working on a virtual reality headset. Reports claimed that the prototype apparently has a curved visor and is housed in a mesh-like material with interchangeable headbands. It had super high quality of 8K displays and Lidar technology. The headset also will not be cheap, as per reports, it is likely to cost somewhere around $3000 putting it way out of the price range for the average consumer.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple
first published: Mar 8, 2021 11:39 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.