Apple’s virtual reality headset will have dozen cameras, eye tracking: Report

Source: Reuters

Apple’s long-rumored virtual reality headsets have been in the works for a while now. The Cupertino giant is notorious for being secretive about the products it's working on but an online publication, The Information managed to get its hands on some internal images of a late-stage prototype that may give us an idea of what to expect.

The prototype apparently has a curved visor and is housed in a mesh-like material with interchangeable headbands. People close to the project also told The Information the prototype had a super high quality 8K displays and Lidar technology. Lidar is an abbreviation for Light Detection and Ranging which uses light as a pulsed laser to measure ranges. If Apple is going to use Lidar, it likely will be to monitor user range.

There are also a dozen cameras on the headset which will be able to reflect video of the outside world while the user is wearing the headset. A user will be able to communicate with the headset using eye movement and hand gestures. Apple is also working on a device that the user will wear on their finger to control the headset. The company is also testing alternative control methods for the device such as a dial mounted to the side of the headset and a thimble-like control pod.

There are also plans within the company to put the headset on store shelves as early as next year. As The Information reports, Apple is planning to ship at least 250,000 units in the first year of the headset's release. The headset also will not be cheap, as per reports, it is likely to cost somewhere around $3000 putting it way out of the price range for normal consumers.