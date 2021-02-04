MARKET NEWS

Apple Glass launch in Q1 2022 with six lenses and iPad Pro-like LiDAR scanner tipped

The iPhone 12 maker could set the Apple Glass price at around $500, which is similar to previous claims.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Apple Glass rumours have been floating around on the web for quite some time. The Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses will be priced around $499 (roughly Rs 36,300). The latest development gives us details on the potential release date of the Apple Glass. According to a new report, the Apple Glass launch is likely to be during Q1 2022.

The Apple Glass will have the same industrial design like other VR headsets, according to JPMorgan Chase industry analyst Yang Weilun. It would feature six lenses and a LiDAR distance tracking for AR and VR capabilities.

The China Times report further states that the iPhone 12 maker could set the Apple Glass price at around $500, which is similar to previous claims.

Weilun further stated that the launch is at least another 12 to 18 months away given the complexity of the product. This means that we could see the Apple Glass launch in 2023, if not 2022. Apple could announce the AR glasses months before making it available to build consumer interest.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had revealed that the Apple Glass launch is slated for 2022 'at the earliest'. YouTuber Jon Prosser had also leaked the alleged prototype design of the Apple Glass. It will look like regular spectacles on the outside and have a plastic frame, at least in the first-generation. The Apple AR glasses will rely on a paired iPhone, much like the Apple Watch. It will have two displays in the lenses which can be interacted with using gestures in front of them. Moreover, there will be a LiDAR sensor in the frame, which was launched in the new 2020 iPad Pro. Apple Glass will feature wireless charging support.
first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:12 pm

