Apple Glass with LiDAR, wireless charging tipped to launch for $499: Report

Apple has reportedly been working on a pair of Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses for many years. The company could soon unveil the much-rumoured AR glasses as ‘Apple Glass’ for $499.

YouTuber Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, who has built a solid track record lately for leaking Apple-related leaks, has revealed key Apple Glass details in his recent video.

Prosser claims to have seen the prototype design of the Apple Glass, which does not seem as futuristic as shown in several concepts online. The Apple Glass will look like regular spectacles on the outside and have a plastic frame, at least in the first-generation, claims Prosser.

The Apple AR glasses will rely on a paired iPhone, much like the Apple Watch. It will have two displays in the lenses which can be interacted with using gestures in front of them. Moreover, there will be a LiDAR sensor in the frame, which was launched in the new 2020 iPad Pro. Apple Glass will feature wireless charging support.

Apple Glass will reportedly cost $499 in the US, with the additional cost of prescription lenses. The company originally planned to launch the Apple Glass as a ‘One More Thing’ surprise product at the iPhone 12 launch. However, with the ongoing global crisis, Apple is said to have pushed the Apple Glass launch to March 2021.

Prosser further claimed that Apple will host the iPhone 12 launch event in October, a month late that its usual September event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prosser has also leaked the detailed iPhone 12 series specs, their pricing and storage option details.



