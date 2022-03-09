Apple Event | Apple Mac Studio with M1 Ultra SoC announced alongside 5K Studio Display

Apple launched a new product at its latest Peek Performance event. The new product came in the form of a new compact desktop called the Mac Studio. Apple also unveiled a new Pro-grade display titled the Studio Display.

Apple’s new Mac Studio is priced at $1,999 (Roughly Rs 1,53,950) for the base M1 Max model, while the M1 Ultra model starts from $3,999 (Roughly Rs 3,07,950). The Studio Display is priced at $1,599 (Roughly Rs 1,23,150). Apple’s new Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display will be available for purchase in the US from March 18.

Apple Mac Studio

The Apple Mac Studio can be configured with an M1 Max and M1 Ultra SoC. The Mac Studio delivers extraordinary CPU and GPU performance, more unified memory than any other Mac. Apple says that the Mac Studio will be able to support 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video. The desktop is crafted from a single aluminium extrusion with a square footprint of 7.7 inches and a height of 3.7 inches.

The new Mac Studio desktop features four Thunderbolt ports on the back, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an audio jack, and a 10GB Ethernet port. The Mac Studio with the M1 Max has two USB Type-C ports on the front, while the M1 Ultra version has two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the front. Both units have an SD card slot on the front as well.

The Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip offers up to 3.8x faster performance than the fastest 27-inch iMac with the 10-core processor. It also offers up to 90 percent faster CPU performance than Mac Pro with 16-core Xeon processor and up to 60 percent faster CPU performance than the 28-core Mac Pro.

Apple Studio Display

The new 27-inch 5K Retina display features 600 nits of brightness and 218 ppi pixel density. There’s a nano-texture glass option, similar to the Pro Display XDR. The new display also incorporates an A13 Bionic chip to provide rich integration and features, including powering the speaker system and a 12 MP Center Stage-enabled webcam.

The SSD in Mac Studio delivers up to 7.4GB/s of performance and a capacity of up to 8TB. It also sports a three-microphone array and a six-speaker array with support to output a Dolby Atmos soundstage. Apple’s new Studio Display comes with three integrated USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port as well as 96 W charging.