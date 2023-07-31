Apple aware of Screen Time bug, promises fix

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the bug affects a function called Downtime in particular, which allows parents to set time limits for their kids. (Image credit: @debanganaghosh4/Twitter)

Apple has said that it is aware of a bug that is causing Screen Time restriction settings to be unexpectedly reset.

The Cupertino-based technology giant introduced parental controls in 2019, that allow users to remotely manage and monitor the device usage of their children, and restrict it wherever appropriate.

Parents can set custom timers for their kids, and check activity reports of their usage time on apps and devices. They can even block everything except certain apps.

The bug makes it so that these changes don't stick and reset to default, allowing kids to use devices and apps unchecked.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the bug affects a function called Downtime in particular, which allows parents to set time limits for their kids.

An Apple spokesperson told the publication that they "were aware that some users may be experiencing an issue where Screen Time settings are unexpectedly reset" but did not specify when they expect the bug to be fixed, simply stating, "we have been, and will continue, making updates to improve the situation".

Interestingly, it seems like the issue was reported as fixed with the launch of iOS 16.5 in May, but Wall Street Journal confirmed that it persists in newer releases and even in the iOS 17 beta.