Apple makes iOS 17 developer betas free to download

Free Apple developer accounts can now download and install the beta for the company's upcoming smartphone operating system update, iOS 17. Previously, you needed a subscription to Apple's $99 per month developer programme to download and test out the latest developer betas. Apple has now changed that policy, and free developer accounts can now use their Apple ID to sign in and try out the beta for iOS 17.



Apple has officially made the developer betas available for free. You only need to sign in with any Apple ID here https://t.co/YEQr1kg3Do Image source: https://t.co/ZPEBwECpxOpic.twitter.com/leJsobfJEt — iSoftware Updates (@iSWUpdates) June 6, 2023

These changes also extend to betas for iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma. This follows another change made earlier this year that allows for easier installation of developer betas on devices.

Previously, you would have needed to download an unique configuration file for your device to gain access, but Apple simplified that process by requiring developers to tie their Apple ID's to their accounts. Now it's possible to download the beta by selecting it in the software update menu.

Public betas for the latest updates are scheduled for July, but this change means anyone with access to a free developer account should be able to download and test drive the new features.