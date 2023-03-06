Amazon India introduces 5th Gear Store in India with deals on several 5G smartphones

Amazon recently made official its 5th Gear Store launch in India. The 5G revolution finally kicked off in India last year, spreading across multiple cities in the country. And Amazon’s 5th Gear Store aims to provide users 5G-enabled devices to access the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks.

Additionally, from March 5 to March 9, Amazon will be offering discounts on 5G smartphones from top brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, iQOO, and more. Customers can also avail other offers including exchange bonuses up to Rs 14,000, 12 months free Prime membership, and up to 12 months No Cost EMI payment option.



World of mobiles, everyone and everything is about speed lately.

We decided to up the game and change gears. Introducing our 5th Gear for those who hate to wait…

What say @OnePlus_IN @TecnoMobileInd @OPPOIndia @RedmiIndia @realmeIndia @RedmiIndia @IqooInd you guys in?

— Amazon India (@amazonIN) March 5, 2023

Customers can avail exciting additional exchange and no cost EMI offers on several 5G smartphones. The OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO 11 5G, Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G, and Samsung S23 Ultra 5G will be available with exciting deals and offers until March 9, 2023.

Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G can get an exchange bonus offer of Rs 14,000 and no cost EMI offer up to 9 months. It is available for Rs 1,16,999 including bank offers. Customers can get India’s most affordable 5G smartphone, the Lava Blaze 5G, for Rs 10,449, including bank offers and avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 500.

Customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 and no cost EMI offer up to 6 months on the iQOO Neo 7 5G. Customers can get an exchange bonus offer of Rs 5,000, no cost EMI offer up to 12 months, and 12 months Prime membership at no additional cost for the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G, which will set you back Rs 49,999. Check out all the offers on the Amazon 5th Gear Store right here.