All the big announcements from Gamescom 2021 opening night

The opening night is in the bag and here are the major announcements

Gamescom 2021 is now officially underway with a big opening night presentation filled with announcements. Here are the big highlights.

Halo Infinite releases in December

Master Chief's long-awaited return now finally has a date. Halo Infinite will release on December 8, 2021, and will ship the free-to-play multiplayer mode and a single-player campaign. It won't have a co-op and the forge editor at launch. It will be available for Windows PC, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One.

Microsoft also announced a new Halo-themed Xbox Elite Wireless controller and a limited edition 20th anniversary console that will be coming alongside the new game.

Horizon Zero Dawn gets a new 60fps patch for PS5, Horizon Forbidden West releases in February 2022

To no one's surprise, Guerrilla Games officially announced the delay for the anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. Forbidden West will now launch in February of 2022. The company also announced a new 60fps patch for Horizon Zero Dawn for the PS5.

XCOM studio Firaxis working on Marvel's Midnight Suns

Firaxis, the studio behind XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2 will be handling production duties for a new game set within the Marvel universe.

Midnight Suns is a turn-based role-playing game that will feature Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Blade, Nico Minoru, Magik, Ghost Rider, and Wolverine. More characters are expected to be announced later.

Player's will play The Hunter, a new character designed in collaboration with Marvel Comics. Players will take on turn-based missions with three other Marvel characters.

Volition announces Saints Row reboot for February 2022

Volition has announced that the open-world crime series Saints Row is getting a reboot, due out in February of 2022. The new game will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One. The Windows release will be handled via the Epic Games Store.

The reaction to the new trailer has been mixed and the community's opinion on the new look for the open-world series seems to be divided.

Midnight Fight Express gets a new trailer

Announced at Gamescom last year, Midnight Fight Express drew attention for the fact that it was being made by just one developer. This year at Gamescom, the game got a new trailer, and its back to grabbing eyeballs again.

April O'Neil joins the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge roster

Yup! The mic-wielding fearless reporter will battle it out alongside the turtles in the new retro beat-em-up inspired by the classic cartoon series. She even has a mic drop!