All-new Triumph Daytona spied testing in Spain; gets Street Triple's 765cc powerplant: Report

Triumph said Daytona would not be making another appearance unless they saw the demand for it. Well, it seems like they did see that demand and now we see a Daytona.

Auto publication, Motorcycle News snapped up some pictures of the new Daytona being tested in Spain. From the looks of things, the bike being tested will be the top-spec, R or SE badged Daytona. According to the publication, there is also a chance this could be a limited edition bike from Triumph's TFC line-up.

The test mule in the picture seems to be using the new 765cc engine that debuted on the Triumph Street Triple. Apart from this, there also seems to be a lot of mechanical updates to the bike. The gold Ohlins on the front for example seems to be the high-tech NIX30 fully adjustable unit with stopping power coming from the latest that Brembo has to offer. The rear shock seems to be the same as the one seen on the previous top-spec Daytona 675 R model. However, there is no provision for semi-active suspension.

From the pictures, the new bike seems very similar to the previous Daytona. The styling, lines and contours look very much like the 675 while a lot of the frame and the swingarm seems almost identical. The rear of the bike is new with a single-seat set-up. That and the lack of pillion footrests leaves absolutely no scope for a pillion.

The report said the new Daytona will get Triumph's full colour TFT console. The associated switchgear is also present along with a joystick controller. That means, multiple layout and rider settings, including road, sport, track and possibly a rain mode too. You could also expect an inertial measurement unit (IMU), which means a cornering ABS, slide control and multiple levels of traction control. A bi-directional quickshifter could also be on offer.

There is no official word from Triumph about the new Daytona, but there is a small chance for a production model to be unveiled sometime later this year.