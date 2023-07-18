AI revolution: Stability AI CEO predicts grim future for outsourced coders in India

In India, IT services and consulting firms such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra are among the largest outsourcing providers.

Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque predicts that most of the outsourced programmers in India will lose their jobs in the next year or two as a result of artificial intelligence (AI) playing a larger role in software development and reducing significantly the need for human involvement.

“I think that it affects different types of jobs in different ways,” Mostaque was quoted as saying on a call with UBS analysts at the Swiss investment bank last week, CNBC reported on July 18.

According to Mostaque, as reported by the business news website, the influence of this AI trend will vary, and not everyone will experience the same level of impact.

The website quoted Mostaque as saying on India, “Outsourced coders up to level three programmers will be gone in the next year or two..."

Quoting Mostaque, who was speaking about coders in a general context, the report said, "Why would you have to write code where the computer can write code better? When you deconstruct the programming thing from bug testing to unit testing to ideation, an AI can do that, just better.”

“But it won’t be doing it automatically, it will be AI ‘co-pilots,’” Mostaque said. “That means less people are needed for classical programming, but then are they needed for other things? This is the question and this is the balance that we have to understand, because different areas are also affected differently.”

According to a Bloomberg report, India is home to more than 5 million software programmers.

In India, IT services and consulting firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra are among the largest outsourcing providers.

But, India's top IT firms say they are 'adapting to AI capabilities'

IT companies in India are already partnering with Google, Microsoft, and Microsoft-backed OpenAI (which developed ChatGPT), as the battle to gain market share for deploying generative AI solutions globally intensifies.

TCS says shifting gears to be more AI-centric

Last month, TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran in his letter to shareholders said global transitions in the areas of energy, supply chains and artificial intelligence will require significant investments in technology and innovation, and that the impact of AI and machine learning “will be very profound”.

Earlier this month, it announced its plan to get 25,000 employees trained in Microsoft's Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this new technology.

Wipro's Generative AI Centre of Excellence (CoE)

Wipro has already established the Generative AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to work with technology partners and academic institutions driving research in advanced areas of AI. Mukund Kalmanker, VP & Global Head, AI Solutions, Wipro, told Moneycontrol in May that the company has a robust enterprise-wide AI talent management plan in place, which includes both hiring talent as well as a well-developed AI curriculum to train employees at the Wipro AI Academy.

Infosys' AI-first offering Topaz

Infosys on May 23 unveiled Topaz, a new offering that combines data analytics, artificial intelligence, and generative AI, signifying the growing importance of this fast-evolving technology.

Tech Mahindra too is working on many projects and developing solutions in the AI and Intelligent Automation (IA) space. It is assisting enterprises in meeting demand and improving efficiency.

As for Accenture, its plan to expand AI and data capabilities included acquiring Bengaluru-based industrial AI company Flutura in March.