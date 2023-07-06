TCS to get 25,000 employees trained in Microsoft's Azure Open AI

This move is being made in order to help customers jumpstart their generative AI journey. Representative image

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced plans to scale up its Azure Open AI expertise and plans to get 25,000 associates trained in Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this technology.

The IT behemoth will also launch its new Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering on Microsoft Cloud.

This move is being made in order to help customers jumpstart their generative AI journey.

TCS has been helping clients strengthen their AI experience using its data analytics and AI services on the Microsoft cloud. A member of Microsoft’s AI Council and a Partner Designation in Data and AI, the company has obtained Microsoft specialisations in AI and machine learning and analytics on Azure.

The company has also launched its Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering, which uses a proprietary transformation framework to bring together TCS’ knowledge and Azure Open AI service to help clients with customer service, new business models and more.

Siva Ganesan, Head of Microsoft Business Unit, TCS said, “Generative AI upends how enterprises can grow revenue, create new innovations, and get more work done — it’s a game-changer that has the potential to do all of this faster, better, and more cost-effectively.”

“With TCS Generative AI Enterprise Adoption, our joint customers can unlock new growth opportunities and embark on an exciting journey of innovation — guided by our AI expertise and in-depth knowledge of Microsoft Cloud,” he added.

Kelly Rogan, CVP, Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners, Microsoft, said, “TCS’ Generative AI Enterprise Adoption on Azure Offering provides customers with the information and resources they need to harness the power of generative AI to accelerate innovation and business growth.”