AI News roundup: Levi's to use AI-generated models, ChatGPT leaks payment information and more

Levi's to use AI-generated model for its clothing lines

Levi Strauss & Co. has partnered with lalaland.ai for the technology.





Levi says that the, "high-quality technology" will help them be create a more diverse and inclusive customer experience.



According to the press release, lalaland.ai enables fashion brands to create "hyper-realistic models of every body type, age, size, and skin tone".



It made it clear, however, that it does not see AI-generated models as the "sole solution", and they don't see the technology "fully replace human models".



ChatGPT leaks payment info

The same bug that caused the chatbot to show conversations, might have also displayed user payment information.





On March 23, OpenAI said a bug in an open-source library that the bot uses resulted in user conversation titles being visible to other people on the platform as well.



The company also confirmed that the same bug resulted in ChatGPT going offline for an hour on March 20.



Now, OpenAI is saying that the same bug may have also caused "unintentional visibility of payment-related information of 1.2% of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window".



Are our kids ready for Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial intelligence can make adults nervous, but experts say exploring it as a family is the best way to understand its pros and cons.

