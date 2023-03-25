English
    AI News roundup: Levi's to use AI-generated models, ChatGPT leaks payment information and more

    Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST
    Artificial intelligence can make adults nervous, but experts say exploring it as a family is the best way to understand its pros and cons. (Representative Image)

    Levi's will use AI-generated models to show off its clothing lines

    Levi's to use AI-generated model for its clothing lines


    Levi Strauss & Co. has partnered with lalaland.ai for the technology.


    • Levi says that the, "high-quality technology" will help them be create a more diverse and inclusive customer experience.

    • According to the press release, lalaland.ai enables fashion brands to create "hyper-realistic models of every body type, age, size, and skin tone".

    • It made it clear, however, that it does not see AI-generated models as the "sole solution", and they don't see the technology "fully replace human models".

    OpenAI says ChatGPT may have leaked user payment information due to a bug

    ChatGPT leaks payment info


    The same bug that caused the chatbot to show conversations, might have also displayed user payment information.


    • On March 23, OpenAI said a bug in an open-source library that the bot uses resulted in user conversation titles being visible to other people on the platform as well.

    • The company also confirmed that the same bug resulted in ChatGPT going offline for an hour on March 20.

    • Now, OpenAI is saying that the same bug may have also caused "unintentional visibility of payment-related information of 1.2% of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window".

    Related stories

    Are our kids ready for Artificial Intelligence?


    Artificial intelligence can make adults nervous, but experts say exploring it as a family is the best way to understand its pros and cons.


    • Experts say families should explore this technology together, thinking critically about its strengths and weaknesses.

    • It’s easier to discuss online chatbots if you and your child sit side-by-side and use one together, experts said.

    • If your child hasn’t seen an AI chatbot before, you can briefly explain that the chatbot is a type of machine that uses information it finds on the internet to answer questions, complete tasks or create things.

