OpenAI says ChatGPT may have leaked user payment information due to a bug

OpenAI, the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT, has said that a bug may have caused ChatGPT to reveal user payment information for 1.2 percent of ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

On March 23, OpenAI said a bug in an open-source library that the bot uses resulted in user conversation titles being visible to other people on the platform as well.

Now, OpenAI is saying that the same bug may have also caused "unintentional visibility of payment-related information of 1.2% of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window".

The company also confirmed that the same bug resulted in ChatGPT going offline for an hour on March 20.

The fault was in the Redis client open-source library called redis-py. The database is used by ChatGPT to "cache user information" on its servers, so that doesn't have to check the system database for every request.

OpenAI said that the possibility of someone's data being revealed was extremely low and the user would have had to either have opened "a subscription confirmation email sent on Monday, March 20, between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. Pacific time" or click on "My Account" or "Manage my subscription” between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. Pacific time on Monday, March 20."

This is because the bug caused subscription emails to be sent to the wrong users. The mails contained the last four digits of another user's credit card number but full numbers were not revealed.

In the second instance, during the period between 1am and 10am Pacific Time, "another active ChatGPT Plus user’s first and last name, email address, payment address, the last four digits (only) of a credit card number, and credit card expiration date might have been visible".

The company said that it was possible that this could have occurred before March 20 but it had "not confirmed any instances of this".