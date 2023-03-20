(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

Thousands of users have reported connection problems with OpenAI's infamous ChatGPT bot over the last hour. For quite a few people, the bot does not seem to be working.

We checked it out for ourselves, and it appears to be back online and functional now. In fact, here is what ChatGPT had to say about the matter - "As an AI language model, I don't have personal experience of any outages that may have occurred. However, as far as I am aware, there were no reported outages or service disruptions affecting my functionality or availability today. I have been running smoothly and processing user queries without any issues."

Downdetector.com, a website that tells you the status of online services, shows a spike over the last hour with complaints of the service not working. There have been nearly a thousand reports. This seems to have affected ChatGPT Plus members too.

So far, OpenAI has not made any comment on the downtime.