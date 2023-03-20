Is ChatGPT on its way to replace human jobs? This is what we know so far

A recent World Economic Forum report states that 85 million jobs are likely to be displaced by 2025 due to the constant war between humans and machines. (Image Courtesy: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is an artificial intelligence chatbot, has spread amongst netizens like wildfire with users using the platform to get almost anything and everything done.

As this technology is only seen widely expanding, concerns have been raised as to whether there may come a time when AI ends up replacing human employees. A Twitter user recently shared his conversation with ChatGPT-4 asking whether the new model will replace particular jobs in the future. To this, the application laid out a list of 20 jobs such as proofreader, telemarketer among many others that seem replaceable in the future.

In addition to this, ChatGPT has also been acing exams. It outperformed 90% of humans in one of the most difficult exams based in the US. Elon Musk, upon responding to a certain tweet that spoke of this achievement, wondered what will ultimately be left for humans to do. As a co-founder of the implantable brain-chip company Neuralink, a company that aims to connect humans with computers, he suggested to “get a move on with Neuralink” amidst all these rapidly changing times in the bubble of Artificial Intelligence.

In an interview with ABC news, the CEO of Open AI, Sam Altman states that he is a little scared of his creation. "We've got to be careful here," said Altman, and added, "I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this. I think if I said I were not, you should either not trust me, or be very unhappy I'm in this job."

He also acknowledged the possibility of AI taking over human jobs, and speaks of his fear as to how soon this change might take place. “I think over a couple of generations, humanity has proven that it can adapt wonderfully to major technological shifts. But if this happens in a single-digit number of years, some of these shifts. That is the part I worry about the most," he said.

A recent World Economic Forum report states that 85 million jobs are likely to be displaced by 2025 due to the constant war between humans and machines. But, on the brighter side, the same report also mentions that this will also lead to opening up a new dimension of more jobs, amounting upto about 97 million, thanks to AI taking up the menial work. This will enhance the recruitment industry and AI will be used for betterment of the professional industry as a whole.