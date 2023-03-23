A bug in an open-source library caused ChatGPT to leak user conversation titles

(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

A bug in an open-source library that ChatGPT uses, caused the AI chatbot to show user conversation titles to others. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to Twitter and confirmed the bug.



we had a significant issue in ChatGPT due to a bug in an open source library, for which a fix has now been released and we have just finished validating. a small percentage of users were able to see the titles of other users’ conversation history. we feel awful about this. — Sam Altman (@sama) March 22, 2023

It's not yet clear which open-source library caused the issue but Altman did promise, "A technical postmortem" will follow soon.

Each time you open an instance to converse with ChatGPT, your conversation is stored and neatly labeled on the left. This is great because, it allows users to change conversations on the fly.

The bug caused that conversation list to be displayed to other users as well. Thankfully, they could only see the conversation titles, trying to load into the conversation displayed a network error.