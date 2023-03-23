English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    A bug in an open-source library caused ChatGPT to leak user conversation titles

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that a small percentage of users were able to see conversation titles from other users

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
    (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

    (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)


    A bug in an open-source library that ChatGPT uses, caused the AI chatbot to show user conversation titles to others. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to Twitter and confirmed the bug.


    It's not yet clear which open-source library caused the issue but Altman did promise, "A technical postmortem" will follow soon.


    Each time you open an instance to converse with ChatGPT, your conversation is stored and neatly labeled on the left. This is great because, it allows users to change conversations on the fly.

    The bug caused that conversation list to be displayed to other users as well. Thankfully, they could only see the conversation titles, trying to load into the conversation displayed a network error.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #Open Source library #OpenAI
    first published: Mar 23, 2023 12:47 pm