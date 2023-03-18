English
    AI News Roundup: Google's big breakthrough in quantum computing, LinkedIn gets new AI feature and more

    Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    With AI tools designed to use all the data at their disposal for improving its learning, the tightening data privacy laws haven’t been of much help.

    Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc, spoke about quantum computing during the virtual Google I/O Developers Conference on a laptop computer/tablet computer on May 18, 2021, in Tiskilwa, Illinois, US. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Google's big breakthrough in quantum computing


    Generative AI is great but what's more impressive is the continued march towards ​making quantum computing error free. Google is ahead here. 


    • Quantum computing is the holy grail of scientists and researchers, but it’s still decades away from reality.

    • Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, moved the ball down the field last month with news that it found ways to ameliorate one of the biggest problems facing the nascent field: accuracy.

    LinkedIn can now enhance your profile with AI

    LinkedIn is testing AI-powered job descriptions and profiles


    The tool will help people who have trouble creating an enticing profile for recruiters. 


    • Both of these features are built on top of "the most advanced OpenAI GPT models", which powers Microsoft's Bing AI and ChatGPT.

    • Job posters need to provide "starter information" like job title, responsibilities, location, etc and with a simple press of a button. The AI will generate a detailed draft description that can be edited as needed.

    The OpenAI website ChatGPT about page on laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Microsoft Corp. is in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, according to people familiar with its plans.

    Related stories

    Here are some cool things the internet is using GPT-4 for


    As usual, the internet is way ahead in discovering potential applications for GPT-4.


    • GPT-4 is an update that now makes the LLM multimodal, which means it can generate content from both text and image inputs.

    • It has only been a few days since OpenAI rolled out a huge update to its Large Language Model (LLM), GPT, but the internet has already figured out some pretty cool things to do with it.

    samsung Galaxy S23 Series

    Samsung defends "Space Zoom" in midst of allegations that its fake


    A reddit user who ran experiments with technology said it hallucinates details not present in the photograph.


    • A Reddit user who goes by the name 'ibreakphotos' recently tried Samsung's extreme zoom feature called "Space Zoom".

    • When tested, ibreakphotos found that Samsung's Neural Network processing was adding details to the picture that weren't present originally.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI news #AI News roundup #ChatGPT #Google #LinkedIn #Microsoft #OpenAI
    first published: Mar 18, 2023 07:00 pm