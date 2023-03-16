Samsung defends tech it uses for moon photography amidst accusations

Samsung has responded to the accusation by saying that its technology uses a, "detail improvement function" that removes noise and enhances detail, "to complete a bright and clear picture of the moon." (Representative Image)

Samsung has responded to the accusations that its "Space Zoom" technology is fake, and is adding details to the photos, that weren't originally present.

A Reddit user who goes by the name 'ibreakphotos' recently conducted an experiment on Samsung's AI technology used for its extreme zoom feature called, "Space Zoom".

Samsung has heavily advertised the feature in campaigns with detailed shots of the moon, shown in promotional material. It has been part of the company's premium S-series phones since 2020.

ibreakphotos ran tests on this technology, and found that the neural network Samsung was using for the computations is adding details not present in the original photograph, essentially making it fake.

The user created a blurry photo of the moon and displayed it on a computer monitor. He then took two photographs, one with Samsung's zoom feature turned on, and another one with it turned off.

The photo with the feature turned off looked like a blurry mess, as it should. But when he examined the photo with the feature turned on, not only was it sharp, it also had details that were not present in the original photograph.

As the user explains, what is happening is that neural network is correctly recognising the image as a moon, but is filling in details while sharpening the image.

Basically, it takes the source image and compares it to its data bank trained on countless such images. Then while guessing what the photo might look like when it is sharp and not blurry, it accidentally adds details that were not present in the original image.

