Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and offers

Samsung has unveiled two new smartphones in its Galaxy A series in India. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, which recently hit global, have now made their way into India but with a price hike.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A54 price in India is set at Rs 38,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is priced at Rs 30,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB configuration costs Rs 32,999. The Galaxy A34 5G will be available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G India Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are available for pre-orders from March 16 to March 27. They will go on sale in India from March 28 through Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms.

Customers can get a bank cashback of Rs 3,000 and a Samsung Upgrade Bonus of Rs 2,500 on the purchase of the Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G. Those booking the two phones can get Galaxy Buds Live for Rs 999.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD hybrid slot. The Galaxy A54 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging with no adapter in the box.

The Galaxy A54 5G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with the enhanced Vision Booster from the Galaxy S23 series. The panel also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy A54 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor that supports OIS and boasts an f/1.8 aperture.

The main camera is paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro unit. The camera system on the A54 5G also features the Samsung Galaxy’s leading Nightography and AI capabilities as well as video digital image stabilization (VDIS). On the front, the Galaxy A54 5G opts for a 13 MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 on top. Samsung also guarantee up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The phone boasts an in-display fingerprint reader, a hybrid microSD card slot, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the Galaxy A54 5G features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD hybrid slot. The Galaxy A34 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging with no adapter in the box.

The Galaxy A34 5G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with the enhanced Vision Booster from the Galaxy S23 series. The panel also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Galaxy A34 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor that supports OIS and boasts an f/1.8 aperture.

The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro unit. The camera system on the A34 5G also features the Samsung Galaxy’s leading Nightography and AI capabilities as well as video digital image stabilisation (VDIS). On the front, it has a 13 MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 on top. Samsung also guarantees up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader, a hybrid microSD card slot, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.