    AI for weather forecasting: How Google and DeepMind researchers approach the problem

    AI algorithms are enhancing weather, climate, and disaster predictions, and the forecasting capabilities of AI and machine learning algorithms are not limited by human error.

    Nivash Jeevanandam
    February 11, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST
    Ensemble forecasting provides a more precise distribution estimate but requires many expensive predictions. (Photo by Pawel Fijalkowski via Pexels)

    Predicting the weather is complicated and has many variables that require extensive resources (time, money, and data) to assess accurately. With changing weather patterns and increased frequency of disasters like floods and heatwaves, predictions need to get more accurate. This is where the use of AI in weather forecasting may take a different turn in the future.

    People look up weather forecasts while making decisions about everything from what to wear to what to do in the event of a storm. Medium-range forecasting is making predictions three to seven days or longer in advance. Decision-making in many industries, including agriculture, construction and travel, is based on medium-range weather forecasts, which are provided up to four times daily by weather services like the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

    Existing solutions

    Medium-range weather forecasts are divided into two main sections. Both were simulated using sizeable high-performance computing (HPC) clusters.