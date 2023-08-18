Adobe updates Express with Firefly AI

Adobe Express has a free version for users to try out, with optional upgrades to paid individual and enterprise plans. (Image: Adobe)

Adobe has updated its cloud-based design platform, Adobe Express, with the inclusion of Firefly, the company's Generative AI model.

The AI model makes it possible to generate images and text effects. It supports text prompts in over 100 languages.

The package includes an all-in-one editor, where you can work on images and video, and enhanced workflows with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps that allow for easy access to files and much more.

There are also several page and design templates to choose from, more than 200 million assets and royalty-free stock images, video and audio to use.

“With groundbreaking innovations and generative AI at the core of Express, we’re empowering an ever-expanding user base with an AI-first, all-in-one tool that makes content creation fast, easy and fun,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe in a press release.

“The all-new Express is revolutionising how people turn ideas into stunning content and we’re just getting started with exciting innovations across image creation, design, video, audio, PDFs and more still to come,” Balakrishnan added.