    Acer Nitro 5 launched in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU

    The Acer Nitro 5 price in India starts from Rs 79,990.

    March 21, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
    Acer's latest affordable gaming laptop will be available for purchase through Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s E-store, and Flipkart.

    Acer has officially unveiled a new version of the Nitro 5 laptop with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series laptop processors. The new Acer Nitro 5 also runs Windows 11 and Nvidia’s RTX-30 series laptop graphics.

    Acer Nitro 5 Price in India

    The Acer Nitro 5 price in India starts from Rs 79,990. Acer's latest affordable gaming laptop will be available for purchase through Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s E-store, and Flipkart. The notebook comes in a single Black colour option.

    Acer Nitro 5 Specifications

    The Acer Nitro 5 can be configured with the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 7 7735HS CPUs. It is paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. The Acer Nitro 5 comes with 8GB of DDR5 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB, while you also get 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

    The Acer Nitro 5 also packs a 57Whr battery with charging through a 180W adapter. Acer’s new gaming laptop also packs dual 5W speakers with  DTS:X Ultra to deliver a 3D spatial soundscape and an improved audio experience. The Nitro 5 features a 4-zone RGB keyboard with highlighted arrow and WASD keys.

    For visuals, the Nitro 5 sports a 15.6-inch Quad HD IPS LCD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The laptop supports AMD FreeSync and Max-Q technologies as well as a MUX switch to improve performance. The Nitro 5 also boasts an improved dual-fan cooling system with quad exhaust vents.

    first published: Mar 21, 2023 04:23 pm