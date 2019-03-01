A bike beyond dreams: The incomplete legacy of the Yamaha YZF-R7

1999 was the year Yamaha came out with the OW02. But it was not just another bike in the Japanese motorcycle’s lineup; it was designed with a specific mission -- to be the best in the world. It was the 1999 Yamaha YZF-R7.

The R7 succeeded the OW01 motorcycle which was due to retire after years of competing in the coveted world championship races. However, in spite of having a robust 749cc inline four-cylinder engine, the OW01 won races, but not championships. After ten long years of trying and failing, Yamaha finally decided to amp up their game and began work on the OW02. Months of trial and error later and the Yamaha YZF-R7 was ready to dominate the game. But due to homologation restrictions imposed by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), Yamaha had to sell at least 500 units of the motorcycle before it could enter the World Superbike Championship (WSBK).

Built exclusively for the track, the R7 was not an everyday motorcycle. It was so track focused that it cost $32,000 at the time, all the while offering a mere 106 bhp from its 749cc DOHC 20-valve inline-four engine. However, because Yamaha knew what enthusiasts were looking for, they came up with two performance packages. The first package offered a power boost by utilising an unused bank of fuel injectors and retuning the ECU. This bumped up the R7’s power to 135 bhp. Soon after though, Yamaha offered another performance upgrade, worth around $12,000, which unleashed the full potential of the motorcycle. This included an almost total makeover, complete with titanium crankshafts in place of OEM ones.

The motorcycle also had components which are still impressive and were miles ahead of its time. It was suspended by 43mm inverted telescopic forks and a piggyback monoshock at the rear. Both were from Ohlins and were fully adjustable. The frame also had an extra layer of aluminium, which provided extra torsional stiffness. This was almost twice that of the stiffness of the YZF-R1.

That said, it was not easy for small teams or enthusiasts to bear the tuning expenses for the R7. To put that in perspective, there were only 500 units of the motorcycle manufactured for global distribution, more than two decades ago. So, finding out how the fully unleashed R7 would perform on the streets or the track has not only become impossible, it will be extremely expensive even if one manages to come across the bike and the kit.

But the R7 was not to be spared by its share of problems. The expensive and difficult-to-repair crankshafts had a manufacturing defect which caused them to crack, thus carrying a fatal risk all along. However, Yamaha was quick to bounce back with a recall. After the issue of the cracked cranks was solved, Yamaha shifted their attention solely to winning the World Superbike Championship, as well as the Suzuka 8-hour endurance race. Yamaha was about to fulfil its dream onboard the R7 when an unfortunate tragedy struck.

Noriyuki Haga, the Japanese rider who was competing in the WSBK on behalf of the Yamaha racing team, had won most of the races in the 2000 WSBK season and looked poised to finally serve the R7’s purpose and bring the championship home. But a failed drug test caused the FIM to impose a month-long ban and strip Haga of all his points from the last two races. Luckily, his appeal to the authorities was heard after it was confirmed that the drugs found in his body were a natural derivative of an herb he consumed during the off-season. His race points from the South Africa round were reinstated and his ban was shortened to one week. In spite of this relief Haga still missed out on last race at Brands Hatch in Great Britain, indirectly helping Colin Edwards comfortably win the 2000 World Championship aboard his Honda VTR-1000.

This dashed all hopes of Yamaha winning the championship, and the company disbanded its WSBK team soon after. This also caused the R7 to run out of time and opportunities, ultimately following its predecessor’s footsteps and failing to win a single championship in its short lifetime. Yamaha later rejoined the WSBK with the R1, but the era of the R7 was over, and Yamaha’s dream of winning the WSBK championship aboard the R7 remains incomplete to this day.