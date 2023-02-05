English
    2021 remake of Myst now available on iOS

    The remake runs on iPhones or iPads with an A12 bionic chip or newer

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Cyan Worlds)

    Cyan Worlds, the development studio behind Myst, has announced that the 2021 remake of the game is now available to play on iPhones and iPads with A12 bionic chips or newer.

    This means if you own an iPhone XS or newer, iPad Mini fifth generation or newer, iPad Air third generation or newer or iPad eight generation or newer, you can play the game.


    If you prefer the classic version version of the game from 1993, you can still grab the Legacy Edition on the App Store.