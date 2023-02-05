2021 remake of Myst now available on iOS

Cyan Worlds, the development studio behind Myst, has announced that the 2021 remake of the game is now available to play on iPhones and iPads with A12 bionic chips or newer.
This means if you own an iPhone XS or newer, iPad Mini fifth generation or newer, iPad Air third generation or newer or iPad eight generation or newer, you can play the game.
From @cyanworlds, Myst Mobile, the mobile port of their legendary game Myst, is coming to iOS
Visit the intriguing Myst Island, stunning and mysterious in equal measure, where a story of ruthless betrayal awaits