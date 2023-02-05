2021 remake of Myst now available on iOS

(Image Courtesy: Cyan Worlds)

Cyan Worlds, the development studio behind Myst, has announced that the 2021 remake of the game is now available to play on iPhones and iPads with A12 bionic chips or newer.

This means if you own an iPhone XS or newer, iPad Mini fifth generation or newer, iPad Air third generation or newer or iPad eight generation or newer, you can play the game.