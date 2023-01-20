Ubisoft cancels Project Q, the leaked team battle game

(Image Courtesy: Ubisoft)

Earlier this month Ubisoft announced that they were cancelling three unannounced projects and moving the long-delayed Skull & Bones to a new release window.

Thanks to a report by Eurogamer, we now know one of those cancelled games is Project Q, the leaked team battle game with a strong focus on Player vs Player (PvP).

Ubisoft had announced the game last April, when footage for the game had leaked online.

The team had been very careful in mentioning that it wasn't going to be another battle royale game, something like Fortnite or Call of Duty Warzone. Instead, it was going to offer a variety of team and PvP modes for players.

Earlier this month, Ubisoft had announced another delay for Skull & Bones, pushing it to April this year and said that it cancelled three unannounced games. This is now a total of seven projects that Ubisoft has cancelled since July 2022. The company's shares fell 20% based on the announcement.

