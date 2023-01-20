Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: Check out discounts on Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, AirPods, more

1/8 Apple recently announced discounts on various products across its online store using HDFC Bank credit cards, including the iPhone 14 series, iPad models, MacBook models, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Users can avail Rs 7,000 instant savings on the purchase of the iPhone 14 series via HDFC Bank credit cards.

2/8 Additionally, customers can save Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 are available at a discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively, using a credit card from HDFC Bank. Discounts can also be availed on the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), iPad (10th Gen), iPad Air, and iPad Pro (12.9-inch).

3/8 Apart from the HDFC Bank discounts, Flipkart and Amazon have also introduced various offers on the Apple Watches, various iPhones, MacBooks, and iPad models. The offers are part of Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale and Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale. First off, major discounts are coming to the iPhone 14 series.

4/8 iPhone 14 offers | The iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price of Rs 67,999 in India for the base 128GB model, while the Phone 14 Plus can be purchased for as less as Rs 75,999. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,22,999 for the base model, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max price is down to Rs 1,32,999.

5/8 iPhone 13 offers | The iPhone 13 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 60,999 for the base model via Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale or through Amazon during the Republic Day sale. Additionally, the 512GB version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max will set you back Rs 1,34,999 through Flipkart.

6/8 Apple Watch line-up discounts | The Apple Watch line-up is also available at discounted prices on Amazon India. While the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,800, the Apple Watch Series 8 now starts from Rs 39,900 during the Great Republic Day sale. Lastly, the Apple Watch Ultra can be purchased for as low as Rs 84,990 through Amazon. The e-commerce site is also offering deals on transactions with ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards.

7/8 Discounts on Apple iPad line-up | The 10.2-inch iPad (2021) now starts from Rs 27,900 on Amazon. Additionally, the M1-powered iPad Air (2022) features a starting price of Rs 53,900 during the Great Republic Day sale on Amazon. Finally, the 2021 iPad Pro with the M1 chip and 12.9-inch screen is available for as low as Rs 1,28,999 on Amazon.