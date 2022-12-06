MC Interview | UAE looking at collaboration with India for space technology: Minister Sarah Al-Amiri

Sarah Al Amiri addressing the delegates at the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, held on Dec 5-6 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The space ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appear to be set for a boost as top policymakers on both sides have hinted at enhancing the current level of partnership.

Sarah Al Amiri, the Emirati Minister of State for Advanced Technology, on December 6 told Moneycontrol that the UAE is "seriously looking" at collaboration with India in the area of space technology. Her remarks came a day after India's Union MoS, Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh said New Delhi is keen to take the space ties with the UAE to "newer heights".

Al Amiri, who is also the Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency, spoke to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate (ADSD) -- the two-day brainstorming session organised by the UAE government to advance the dialogue on the global space economy.

'Her Excellency', as the minister is officially referred to, shared her views on the partnership with India on the space front, the strategies being used by the UAE to emerging as a space tech hub, its impact on the ground, and whether the Emirates plans to venture into space tourism and space mining.

Here are the edited excerpts from the conversation:

The UAE wants to be a global hub for space tech. What are the strategies being used towards achieving that goal?

So, there are several mechanisms by which the UAE Space Agency is working towards that. The first is the development of capabilities. And we do that by, one, creation of demand, and two, by enabling the (private) sector to start building up capabilities, building up heritage, and being able to drive technological innovations forward. We support them through national projects which we enable different parts of the private sector to be part of.

We are also working together with young talent to be able to capitalise on investing their time and resources in establishing the overall sector. So, in terms of what the role of the agency is here, it is a catalyst and driver for the transformation of our space industry and a large focus is on the private sector's development. Of course, this is all enabled with the National Space Fund (of $820 million which was launched in July this year).

The Emirati space sector is connected to the country's economic diversification plan. How soon can we see its results on the ground?

We do see the results on the ground today. There are companies that are established today within the country, and contractual obligations are provided to them. In terms of the UAE's capability, of course, it is seen with the arrival of the UAE to Mars and with the development of different programs, including Earth observation programs. These are all impacts that we see on the ground. And in terms of what we want to see down the line, is more of that knowledge transferring from government entities to the private sector.

What about space tourism? Is this something that the UAE is actively considering?

It is not being actively considered within the programs for the development of capabilities in the private sector. From an investment perspective, it is to be looked at by our investment authorities and entities. At the same time, in terms of technological advancement, it is not an area that we are focussing on.

Indian minister Jitendra Singh said that India is keen on taking the space ties with the UAE to "new heights". How would the UAE like to respond? How important is the partnership with India and what kind of cooperation do you need?

The signing of the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) between the UAE and India (earlier this year) has opened up even more frontiers for us to start working on diversifying the portfolios of how we cooperate and collaborate together. Technology, of course, is an area that we are looking at and looking at it seriously. And I do agree with the minister in terms of expanding capabilities, and also expanding our partnership in the space sector.

The UAE requires the best global talent for the success of its space sector. Is India one of the primary sources to attract this talent from?

We do look for talent from across the world. And as you know, the UAE does have a large population of people from India. What we are looking at is a talent that is creative, a talent that is able to create the necessary impact and drive this force forward.

Space mining is something that many fear will lead to geopolitical conflicts. What is the UAE's approach? Is the UAE progressing towards space mining?

In terms of direct programs towards it? No. I think we are a bit far off from realising the potential of space mining for the benefit of the earth. In terms of what we need to look at at the moment, is realising the potential of using resources in space for furthering space exploration. That requires large investments in terms of understanding what technologies you need to use, and how you detect the resources that you require. One of the aspects that we are looking at is within our Asteroid Belts Mission, where we are finding new ways to study asteroids, and that is then going to further our understanding of resources and minerals in space.