Abu Dhabi Space Debate to advance dialogue on global space economy; India a key 'vibrant voice', says UAE

Representation of the Hope Probe - the UAE's Mars mission - at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (File image: Reuters)

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate (ASDS), scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital on December 5-6, is aimed at advancing the dialogue on global space economy, and India is one of the key "vibrant" voices in the discussion, a top Emirati official said.

The two-day multilateral event, to be hosted by the UAE government, will provide a platform for leaders and policy makers from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the forum virtually on its opening day.

"ADSD aims to advance not only global dialogue and collaboration between nations but also forge concrete alliances, multilateral agreements and provide a platform to advance the sector as a whole," Omran Sharaf, the UAE's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said in an email interaction with Moneycontrol.

The global space industry is expected to reach a revenue of $1 trillion by 2040, Citigroup analysts said in a report released in May. The value of global space economy had breached the $420 billion-mark in 2020, which was nearly 70 percent higher as compared to 2010, according to a Space Foundation report.

The UAE, which is expeditiously moving towards reducing its reliance on oil, has shifted focus towards the space in recent years. The country found early success as it became the only Arab nation and fifth in the world to reach Mars in February 2021.

In July this year, the UAE National Space Fund of AED 3 billion (around $820 million) was launched to support partnerships between Emirati companies and international private players, which in-turn will boost the country's space sector.

ADSD is being seen as the latest in the string of steps taken by the UAE as part of its focused approach towards the space sector. The debate, according to Emirati officials, will explore how to leverage the space sector to foster entrepreneurship, encourage R&D capabilities, balance private sector interests with a fair and equitable space economy, and boost diversity in

high-technology industries.

"The balance of the global economy is shifting, there is a new recognition that some of the world’s younger nations – nations like India and the Emirates – are emerging as dynamic, vibrant new voices. What could be more natural than for one of those voices to host others alongside heritage players and the incredibly exciting global private sector players that are emerging?" Sharaf added.

Ready to back Indian startups

The UAE's growing space economy provides an opportunity for innovators and startups from all parts of the world, including India, Emirati officials said.

"Traditionally, the Emirati and Indian commercial sectors have been not only aligned but intertwined and there is no reason to see space being any different," Ibrahim Al-Qasim, Deputy Director General, UAE Space Agency, said in response to the queries sent by Moneycontrol.

The UAE Space Agency and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) share a cordial relationship, and the scope remains for further agency-to-agency dialogue, Al-Qasim said, but added that the Emirates wants to share a "wider message" with the Indian private players.

"I think there is a wider message we’d share with Indian startups and innovators – and that is that we are ready to invest in and fund new innovation, whether based in India, the Emirates or globally," he said.

'New space age'

According to the UAE, the world is standing at the dawn of a "new space age". Al-Qasim explained that the term is used as a reference to the increase in number of countries globally who not only "see an economic opportunity in space, but also the expansion of a global private space sector".

The global space sector has evolved from being dominated by only two major players - the US and the erstwhile USSR in the 1950s - to over 70 countries now exploring the space.

"With the global space industry estimated to reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2040, there is growing expectation that the space economy will drive industrial growth and innovation across a range of sectors, and provide economic opportunities for a ever-growing number of rising space nations," said Sharaf, who is also the chairman of UN Committee on the 'Peaceful Uses of Outer Space'.

The deployment of new space infrastructure has become a key enabler of growth and efficiency in an array of sectors including meteorology, energy, telecommunications, insurance, transport, maritime, aviation and urban development, he added.

Sharaf stressed that the global space sector’s success hinges partly on its ability to "remain open to all", and benefits should be "equally accessible".

"This is particularly true in facilitating access to space, building infrastructure, and enabling new types of technological innovation. And that is core to ADSD’s goals."