Coronavirus impact | Nestaway offers vacant inventory at reduced rates to tenants

"Corporate employers and HR teams seeking accommodation for their young employees in this time of crisis can also avail this benefit," it said.
Nestaway Technologies, a managed home rental network, has decided to commit upto $1 million in waived fees and service charges for new tenants moving into the over 6,000 units due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"Corporate employers and HR teams seeking accommodation for their young employees in this time of crisis can also avail this benefit," it said.
As cities are going through near lock-down, the company intends to offer its inventory of over 6,000 full houses and more than 4,500 private rooms across 19 cities in India to tenants, especially young professionals staying in PGs at preferential rates and under special terms until things return to normal.
Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!