Coronavirus impact | Nestaway offers vacant inventory at reduced rates to tenants

Nestaway Technologies, a managed home rental network, has decided to commit upto $1 million in waived fees and service charges for new tenants moving into the over 6,000 units due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Corporate employers and HR teams seeking accommodation for their young employees in this time of crisis can also avail this benefit," it said.

As cities are going through near lock-down, the company intends to offer its inventory of over 6,000 full houses and more than 4,500 private rooms across 19 cities in India to tenants, especially young professionals staying in PGs at preferential rates and under special terms until things return to normal.

"Young people in PGs in cities are caught between a rock and a hard place during these times. On one hand, most of them are from small towns and can't go back home as their homes may not have broadband to avail work from home. Moreover, the coming months are the time for new jobs and job changes. In this situation, we want to be meaningfully helpful to them - we just slashed our one-time charges by a flat 50% for everyone moving from a PG to our homes. If things worsen further, we will work with our owners to make it further affordable," said Amarendra Sahu, CEO & co-founder of Nestaway.