Why shouldn’t the 3,000 kg heroin seizure at Mundra port be investigated? Congress asks Centre

Randeep Surjewala, member of Indian National Congress

The Congress party on September 22 demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the recent drug haul at Mundra port, operated by the Adani group, in Gujarat.

The party sought a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on nearly 3,000 kg of heroin from Afghanistan seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

“Where did 25,000 kg heroin drugs worth Rs 1,75,000 crore go? Narcotics Control Bureau, DRI, ED, CBI, IB, are they sleeping. Or is this not a direct conspiracy to push the youth of the country into drugs?” Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a press conference.

Surjewala was referring to nearly 3,000 kg of heroin from Afghanistan seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mundra Port, located in coastal Gujarat's Kutch district on September 15. An initial investigation estimated its street value at Rs 3,500 crore. Six days later, it was found to be worth around Rs 20,000 crore, according to a report in CNN News18.

The Adani group had on September 21 issued a clarification saying that it is only the port operator and does not have the authority to check shipments arriving at the port.

“Is this not playing with national security, because all these drugs are linked to Taliban and Afghanistan? Why was the Adani Mundra port not investigated? Have the Prime Minister and the government not failed in the security of the country? Shouldn't the entire matter be probed by the commission of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court?” Surjewala asked calling it the world's biggest heroin drug case