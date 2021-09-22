MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Why shouldn’t the 3,000 kg heroin seizure at Mundra port be investigated? Congress asks Centre

The party also sought a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seizure of heroin from Afghanistan by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Gujarat’s Mundra Port, operated by Adani group.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST
Randeep Surjewala, member of Indian National Congress

Randeep Surjewala, member of Indian National Congress


The Congress party on September 22 demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the recent drug haul at Mundra port, operated by the Adani group, in Gujarat.

The party sought a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on nearly 3,000 kg of heroin from Afghanistan seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

READ: Congress demands probe into Rs 8,546-crore 'bribe' charges against Amazon by SC judge

“Where did 25,000 kg heroin drugs worth Rs 1,75,000 crore go? Narcotics Control Bureau, DRI, ED, CBI, IB, are they sleeping. Or is this not a direct conspiracy to push the youth of the country into drugs?” Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a press conference.

Surjewala was referring to nearly 3,000 kg of heroin from Afghanistan seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mundra Port, located in coastal Gujarat's Kutch district on September 15. An initial investigation estimated its street value at Rs 3,500 crore. Six days later, it was found to be worth around Rs 20,000 crore, according to a report in CNN News18.

The Adani group had on September 21 issued a clarification saying that it is only the port operator and does not have the authority to check shipments arriving at the port.

“Is this not playing with national security, because all these drugs are linked to Taliban and Afghanistan? Why was the Adani Mundra port not investigated? Have the Prime Minister and the government not failed in the security of the country? Shouldn't the entire matter be probed by the commission of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court?” Surjewala asked calling it the world's biggest heroin drug case
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adani Port #Congress party #Current Affairs #heroin #India #Mundra Port #Politics #Randeep Singh Surjewala
first published: Sep 22, 2021 04:58 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.