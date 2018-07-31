UK foreign secretary calls his Chinese wife Japanese during UK-China trade talks

Newly appointed UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt mistakenly referred to his Chinese wife as Japanese, during his first diplomatic trip to Beijing.

Hunt was in a meeting with government officials when he blurted out “My wife is Japanese… my wife is Chinese.” He immediately responded with an apology as laughter grew in the room, saying that the mistake was ‘terrible’.

He continued nevertheless, saying that his wife is Chinese, his children are half-Chinese and they have Chinese grandparents in the ancient northern Chinese city of Xian.



Rule #1 as a new Foreign Sec: when reflecting in English with the Chinese on a conversation you had with them in Japanese about your Chinese wife, don’t get any of those mixed up! Apologies to the long-suffering Mrs H...!

— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 30, 2018

He later tweeted an explanation of sorts following growing criticism and trolling on social media, with many comparing him to predecessor Boris Johnson, who was famous for making constant goof-ups during foreign State visits.

According to a report by The Independent, Hunt’s visit comes in light of increasing political oppression of the Hong Kong government by Beijing.

Hunt and Chinese foreign secretary Wang Yi apparently discussed the ‘one country, two systems’ model of governance, in reference to Hong Kong and Beijing. Hunt described the discussion as ‘open and frank’ and said that they spoke about strengthening trade ties between both nations in a post-Brexit world.

Hunt added that the UK was committed to the ‘one country, two systems’ approach as it has been equally beneficial to both Hong Kong and China.

But Yi bluntly said that the affairs of Hong Kong come under the domestic affairs of China and other countries’ interference in China’s domestic affairs is unacceptable. However, he insisted that China will continue to support the ‘one country, two systems’ approach.

Hong Kong was under British rule from 1839 to 1997, nearly 160 years, following which it was reverted to the Chinese government under the promise that Hong Kong maintain civil liberties and wide autonomy. Recently, fears are growing that political presence in Hong Kong is being stifled by China’s leaders.