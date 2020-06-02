Trump invites PM Modi to next G-7 summit, conveys desire to expand group beyond existing members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 2 discussed the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic among other issues with Unites States President Donald Trump.



The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020

"Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues," Modi tweeted.

The G7 brings together the US, Japan, France, Germany, the UK, Canada and Italy.

Trump had earlier suggested the expansion of the Group of Seven, saying G7 is a 'very outdated group' and that India, Australia, South Korea and Russia be included.

Trump on May 30 said he would postpone a Group of Seven summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later.



