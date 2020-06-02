App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump invites PM Modi to next G-7 summit, conveys desire to expand group beyond existing members

The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture, PM Modi said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 2 discussed the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic among other issues with Unites States President Donald Trump.

"Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues," Modi tweeted.

The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture, the Prime Minister said.

The G7 brings together the US, Japan, France, Germany, the UK, Canada and Italy.

Trump had earlier suggested the expansion of the Group of Seven, saying G7 is a 'very outdated group' and that India, Australia, South Korea and Russia be included.

Also read: Trump postpones G7 summit, seeks to add 4 countries including India to invitation list

Trump on May 30 said he would postpone a Group of Seven summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 10:39 pm

tags #Donald Trump #India #Narendra Modi #United States

