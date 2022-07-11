Tamil Nadu | O Panneerselvam expelled from AIADMK, E Palaniswami takes charge of the party

After the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator. (Representative image)

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on July 11 expelled O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the party’s primary membership, in accordance with the demand of its General Council members. The party also formally appointed Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the party’s Interim General Secretary, vesting in him full powers to helm the organisation.

The Tamil Nadu’s Opposition party also endorsed scrapping the erstwhile top two positions of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator held by OPS and EPS, in its Executive Committee and General Council meeting held in Vanagaram, Tamil Nadu. Overall, the meeting passed 16 resolutions.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu | Will EPS-OPS political rivalry sink AIADMK?

Along with OPS, who was also sacked from his post of treasurer, his supporters, JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian were also expelled from the party for their 'anti-party activities'.

On the occasion, EPS also announced Dindukal Srinivasan as AIADMK’s new treasurer.

"Panneerselvam has been siding with the DMK government and has been hailing the functioning of that government, with a view to weaken the AIADMK. Panneerselvam lodged a complaint with the State police against the June 23rd GC meeting of the party. This is violative of all rules of the AIADMK," read the special resolution moved by senior party leader Natham R Viswanathan for which GC members gave their approval immediately.

The development comes after Madras High Court allowed Tamil Nadu's main opposition party to hold its General Council meeting.

Also, read | AIADMK, allies extend support to NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu



I have been elected (as party coordinator) by 1.5 crore cadres of our party. As per law, we will challenge it in Court. I will meet the cadres and seek justice: O Panneerselvam pic.twitter.com/mKYBXGuKMc

— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

After the meeting, OPS said he will challenge the decision in the court. “I have been elected (as party coordinator) by 1.5 crore cadres of our party. As per law, we will challenge it in Court. I will meet the cadres and seek justice,” he said.

Among other resolutions, the meeting decided to squash dual-leadership The party election will be conducted in four months. The second resolution sought a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour for E V Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai and the later chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

After the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator. The clamour has been growing louder for a single leader in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14 this year.

(With inputs from ANI)