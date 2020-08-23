Sonia Gandhi to step down as interim Congress president: Report

Sonia Gandhi will quit her post as the interim president of the Congress party, reported India Today. The report also claimed citing sources that the veteran leader sent a formal reply in which she has said that her stint as interim president for one year is complete and she would like to step down from the party president's post and that the party will have to choose a new president.

Also Read: Congress Working Committee to meet via video-conference on August 24 amid leadership debate

(This is a developing story. Please come back for updates)