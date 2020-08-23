172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|sonia-gandhi-to-step-down-as-interim-congress-president-report-5744961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sonia Gandhi to step down as interim Congress president: Report

The report also claimed citing sources that the veteran leader sent a formal reply in which she had said that her stint as interim president for one year was complete and she would like to step down from the party president's post and that the party would have to choose a new president.

Moneycontrol News

Sonia Gandhi will quit her post as the interim president of the Congress party, reported India Today. The report also claimed citing sources that the veteran leader sent a formal reply in which she has said that her stint as interim president for one year is complete and she would like to step down from the party president's post and that the party will have to choose a new president.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for updates)
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 05:11 pm

tags #Congress party #Sonia Gandhi

