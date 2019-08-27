App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siddaramaiah targets Yediyurappa for making Laxman Savadi Deputy CM

Siddaramaiah also took a dig at the Yediyurappa government for having three deputy chief ministers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The one-month-old B S Yediyurappa government has come under attack from senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for making Laxman Savadi, who was caught on camera watching porn on his mobile phone during Assembly proceedings in 2012, as deputy Chief Minister.

"It did not happen outside but inside the assembly," the Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister said, referring to the scandal.

Siddaramaiah also slammed Yediyurappa for giving Savadi the post when he had lost the Assembly elections last year.

Close

"The person who had lost the election has been made the deputy chief minister. BJP does not have shame.

related news

Do they have any?" Siddaramaiah told reporters in Athani Taluk of Belagavi district where he had gone to meet flood victims.

A section of the BJP had also criticised the move of making Savadi a Minister as he was neither a member of Assembly nor Council.

BJP sources said Savadi was rewarded as he was among those who played a key role in getting 17 MLAs from the Congress and JDS to resign from the Assembly, reducing the then Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy to a minority and paving the way for installation of the BJP regime.

Siddaramaiah also took a dig at the Yediyurappa government for having three deputy chief ministers.

"Three MLAs have been made deputy chief ministers. It had never happened in the past," he said. Yediyurappa was the one who had created two deputy chief ministers posts (in the past) and now he has three deputy chief ministers, Siddaramaiah added.

He claimed that the three deputy chief ministers posts were created despite Yediyurappa's "unwillingness."

"This seems to have been done to tie down Yediyurappa."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.