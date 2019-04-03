App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena targets Congress over 'Hindu terror'

The Sena also hit out at PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah over their stands on Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Shiv Sena on April 3 accused the Congress of spreading the word "Hindu terror" during its rule, saying it encouraged terrorists from Pakistan to carry out their activities in India.

It also criticised former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah over their stand on Article 35-A of the Constitution, saying if such voices are not curbed, the border state will remain in the grip of unrest and instability.

The remarks of the Sena, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress, accusing it of insulting "peace-loving" Hindus by linking them to terrorism.

"The word 'saffron terror' or 'Hindu terror' was spread when the Congress was in power at the Centre. Besides allegations, false cases were also filed against Hindus in the Samjhauta train blast and Malegaon bomb blast cases," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

related news

It claimed that "gross injustice" was meted out to Swami Aseemanand (in the Samjhauta blast case), and Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit (both accused in the Malegaon case).

"The spread of the term 'Hindu terror' encouraged terrorists from Pakistan. Pakistanis put the onus of terror strikes on Hindu extremists... now, a court has found Swami Assemanand not guilty," the Marathi daily said.

It noted that Modi, during his rally at Wardha in Maharashtra on Monday, slammed the Congress for insulting the Hindu religion worldwide and blotting the country's 5,000-year-old culture by linking Hindus to terrorism.

"Modi has aggressively played the Hindutva card in the 2019 battleground. Some say 40 per cent of the ground (at Wardha rally) was empty during Modi's speech. But, it is important that 60 per cent was filled with people in the extremely hot weather conditions," it said.

By raising a voice for it, Modi and the BJP have proved that "Hindutva cannot be separated from politics," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

Further slamming the Congress, it said the party earlier claimed that late ATS chief Hemant Karkare, IPS officer Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were not killed by terrorists during the 26/11 attack in Mumbai, but were victims of "Hindu terror".

"This was unfortunate for the country and brought disrepute to it. Pakistan's hand in the attack could be proven as terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured alive...otherwise the Pakistan connection would have remained hidden...," it said.

The Sena also hit out at PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah over their stands on Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution.

Mufti recently warned that any tampering with Jammu and Kashmir's special status would "undermine and nullify" the state's accession to the Union, while Abdullah sought a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir.

The Sena said both the leaders have openly challenged the Constitution and the law of the land.

"If such worms are not crushed in time, then Kashmir will always remain unstable and in unrest. Only the roar of Hindutva can provide a shield for the country. However the issue should not be forgotten after elections," it said.

Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of Articles 370 and 35-A, which grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir and special rights and privileges to its "permanent residents", respectively.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Ethiopian 737 Pilots Followed Boeing Guidelines Before Crash: Report

WhatsApp Now Lets You Control Who Can Add You to a Group: Everything Y ...

How a Waiter Helped Recover Israel's Classified Documents of Weapons D ...

Kangana Ranaut Quits Anurag Basu's Film 'Imali', Says Have to Focus on ...

BJP, TMC Fighting a Different Battle in Kolkata Markets, As Poll Merch ...

Less Than 15 Aircraft of Cash-starved Jet Airways Currently Operationa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

People Desperate to Flee Brunei, as the Islamic Nation Introduces Ston ...

1971 War Hero Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw Remembered on 105th Birth Annive ...

PM Modi says Congress manifesto 'Will Deliver' is full of lies

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Triple talaq debate divides women and men in western Uttar Pradesh

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits all-time high led by bank, metal sto ...

Top stocks that boosted Nifty's record run

Jet Airways shares slump 4% as it grounds more planes

Supreme Court decision against RBI’s February 12 circular a setback, ...

Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir all about Hindu versus Muslim ...

Brexit crisis: Theresa May seeks further delay to 12 April deadline to ...

P Chidambaram is wrong to compare Ayushman Bharat with NYAY; there are ...

Congress leader Ramya Haridas files police complaint against Kerala CP ...

RAW is an objective edge-of-the-seat thriller, it is not jingoistic or ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to be replaced, confirms ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Alia Bhatt or Sonam Kapoor, who stole the thunder in the sexy metallic ...

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.