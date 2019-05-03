App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena slams Congress for questioning timing of JeM chief's listing

The UN on Wednesday had designated Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist the Pakistan-based JeM chief, a decade after New Delhi approached the world body for the first time on the issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Terming the United Nations' move of designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist a "diplomatic win" for India, the Shiv Sena Friday lashed out at the Congress for questioning its timing. In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the party said there is no timing in the fight against terror.

The UN on Wednesday had designated Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist the Pakistan-based JeM chief, a decade after New Delhi approached the world body for the first time on the issue.

"Pakistan runs a factory of terrorism and Masood Azhar is its director...He is the number one enemy of India. He is the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terror organisation. He is not only responsible for the terror activities in Kashmir, but was also behind the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai," the Sena said.

"Breaking India into pieces is Azhar's dream. This satan was also behind the deadly Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 jawans. Although he claimed the responsibility for the attack, the Congress leaders and Modi opponents alleged that it was done for political gains ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

related news

It added that it was unfortunate that the Congress even asked what did India gain by the UN's listing of Azhar as a "global terrorist".

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath went to the extent of questioning the timing of the UN move. There might be a fear in his mind that it may benefit Modi during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. But he should ask the UN about its timing," the Sena said.

One should not think about the timing and emotions while dealing with terrorists, it added.

The Sena praised Modi over the UN move saying, "This is a victory of Indian diplomacy...Earlier, Modi did air strikes in Balakot and now cracked down on Azhar through the UN...This is why people believe in Modi's strong leadership.
First Published on May 3, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Was Akshay Kumar ‘honoured’ with a Canadian citizenship or did he ...

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan exp ...

David Beckham's 44th: Here's what his mom Sandra Georgina West gifted ...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ sparkling feather bag ain’t light when it c ...

Blake Lively pregnant with third child as she unveils bump beside Ryan ...

Robert Downey Jr became the Iron Man eleven years ago and the rest is ...

Sussanne Khan calls her relationship with Hrithik Roshan 'sacred'

PM Narendra Modi biopic finally gets a release date, will see light po ...

Peter Mayhew dead: Actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars dies at 74

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price, Features, Promo Material Leaks Bef ...

BPSC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 Declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in; 695 Ca ...

CIC Postpones Hearing on PMO’s Refusal to Give Details of Graft Comp ...

Cyclone Fani Continues to Wreak Havoc in Odisha with 6 Dead and a Land ...

Delhi Police Arrests Flatmate of Doctor Found Dead in Apartment

IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios: Three Teams Through, Four Vie For ...

25 US Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration Not to Terminate GSP Benefit ...

Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi

Indian Man to Serve Six Weeks in Jail For Bribing Pest Control Officia ...

Rain lashes Bengal as Cyclone Fani stings Odisha

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Modi biopic gets a release date- May 24, the day after Lok Sabha elect ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,750; IT s ...

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

IT shares fall after Cognizant reports poor earnings, revises revenue ...

McLeod Russel falls 10% on tea company's decision to sell 3 estates in ...

Avengers: Endgame — Why Hulk's new and improved avatar in Marvel's I ...

Lok Sabha election: Congress' inability to adapt to the times means AA ...

Masood Azhar’s blacklisting by UN is huge diplomatic coup for Narend ...

Venezuela unrest: Daily life resumes after two days of violent clashes ...

Demand slump continues in April: What falling car, two-wheeler sales f ...

Europa League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late strike gives Arsenal t ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was pol ...

Latest OnePlus 7 Pro leak hints at curved display and ‘Nebula Blue ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.