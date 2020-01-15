App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shiv Sena officially out of NDA, not with UPA yet except on ‘key national issues’: Sanjay Raut

Clarifying Shiv Sena’s absence from the recent opposition meeting despite being a Congress ally in Maharashtra, Raut said that was due to “miscommunication”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

One of the oldest members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Shiv Sena, has officially quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led grouping.

While it has not formally joined the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) yet, it will be with them on "key national issues", The Indian Express has reported.

Questions over the Uddhav Thackeray-led party’s political affiliation were raised after it did not attend the opposition meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) called by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on January 13.

Close

Clarifying Sena’s absence from the meeting despite being a Congress ally in Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and party leader Sanjay Raut told the newspaper that no one from the party attended the meet due to "miscommunication".

related news

"We would have attended the meeting, but there was some miscommunication. First, we thought the chief minister had been invited. But later it became known that any top leader could attend the meeting. In this confusion, we could not make it to the meeting," he stated.

Raut added that the Sena will participate in such meetings in the future.

On whether the Sena would formally join the UPA, Raut said: "Not as of now. If there is an offer to join UPA, we will discuss it in the party and take a decision." But, he added, the party is not with the NDA any longer. "We are out of NDA and are not attached to any group (at present)," he maintained.

Asked whether this means the Sena is ready to join UPA, Raut said that if there is an offer to do so, "we will discuss it in the party and take a decision."

He maintained that his party was however not a member of the NDA anymore.

He added that if the UPA takes a stand on any national issue or issues of national security, the Sena will support the opposition. "On key national issues, we will be with the UPA," Raut told the newspaper.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #NDA #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena #UPA

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.